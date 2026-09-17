AI Emerges as Future of Banking at Future Banking Summit Karachi 2026

The Future Banking Forum Karachi 2026 has highlighted artificial intelligence (AI) as a key driver of Pakistan’s banking sector and financial inclusion.

Held at a local hotel, the forum brought together senior banking, technology and risk professionals to discuss digital transformation and the future of financial services in Pakistan.

Speakers highlighted AI’s potential to support meaningful financial inclusion in a country of around 250 million people. They also linked digital innovation with broader efforts to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

AI Could Transform Pakistan’s Financial Sector

Influential Pakistani-Saudi entrepreneur Muhammad Ghazali Aqeeq expressed optimism about Pakistan’s financial sector.

Aqeeq pointed to the country’s growing capabilities and expertise in artificial intelligence. He said these strengths could help Pakistan make significant progress in financial technology and banking services.

ETS Hosts TOEFL Experience Day in Lahore for English-Language Trainers

The forum also examined how financial institutions can use emerging technologies while maintaining strong governance, risk management and accountability.

TransVare Highlights Digital GRC Transformation

Arif Siddique Khokhar, Federated GRC Advisor at TransVare Corporation, delivered a session on the digital transformation of Audit, Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) in banking.

His presentation demonstrated how the TransVare Federated GRC Platform connects Audit, Risk, Controls, Compliance, Incidents and Remediation within a secure and traceable environment.

The session also highlighted secure and private AI capabilities. These tools can help banking teams gain faster insights from audit, governance and risk information.

At the same time, the platform focuses on data control, governance and professional accountability.

AI-Enabled Internal Audit Gains Attention

The forum also acknowledged AuditVare as a solution designed for internal audit in an AI-enabled financial environment.

Its capabilities include risk-based audit planning, workflow-driven audit engagements, evidence management, observation tracking, remediation follow-up and executive reporting.

AI-enabled insights can further help internal audit teams strengthen assurance and provide boards with more timely visibility into key risks and controls.

Industry Leaders Support AI Adoption

Kashif Alam Khan, President of ISACA Karachi, joined members of the ISACA Karachi Board and Abdul Qadir, Executive Director, PwC Technology and Cyber Risk, at the event.

Senior industry leaders expressed confidence in the potential of AI-enabled internal audit within Pakistan’s banking sector.

The discussions underscored the growing role of artificial intelligence in banking operations, risk management, compliance and internal audit. The forum also highlighted the need to combine technological innovation with effective governance and accountability.

Follow THE AZB