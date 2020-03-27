HEADLINEPAKISTAN

Medical supplies for protection against Coronavirus reach Pakistan from China

Theazb Web Desk 3 hours ago
KARACHI – Second plane from China carrying medical supplies has arrived in Karachi.

According to spokesperson for National Disaster Management Authority, the second consignment from Alibaba and Jack Ma Foundation carries around fifty thousand testing kits. 

Another consignment of medical supplies from iron-friend China has arrived at Khunjerab pass.

According to Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, two tons of supplies worth 67 million rupees include face masks, test kits, ventilators and personal protection equipment.

Xinjiang had also donated 100,000 masks to Pakistan earlier this month.

Earlier, Pakistan received assistance in the form of medical equipment carrying 450,000 face masks including 50,000 N-95 masks.

