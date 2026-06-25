The Rotary Club Athens-Goudi donated medical equipment worth €75,000 to the General Hospital – Health Center of Kalymnos “Vouvaleio” during a visit to the island on 5 December 2025.

The initiative reflects the club’s ongoing commitment to improving healthcare services and supporting local communities through Rotary International projects.

Supporting Healthcare Services

A Rotary delegation visited Kalymnos to deliver the donation and meet local officials.

The delegation included Rotarians Kosmas Choutouriadis, Nikos Karamfyllis, Christos Gogos, Thomas Karachristos and Olga Anagnostopoulou.

Hospital Administrator Pantelis Kongas welcomed the group. Mayor Ioannis Mastrokoukos and Deputy Mayor Kalliopi Koutouzi also attended the visit.

Medical Equipment Donation

The club donated several medical devices to strengthen hospital services.

The donation included three advanced NIKKISO DGB-EXA hemodialysis machines for the Dialysis Unit.

In addition, the hospital received a surgical electrosurgical unit, also known as a diathermy machine.

Furthermore, the donation included a medical suction device and a set of 70 surgical instruments for operating room use.

The club also provided a mechanical column scale for the maternity department.

Strengthening Community Healthcare

Hospital officials welcomed the initiative and thanked the Rotary Club for its support.

According to the hospital administration, the new equipment will improve infrastructure and increase the hospital’s ability to provide quality healthcare services.

Moreover, local officials said the donation will benefit residents of Kalymnos and nearby islands.

The mayor described the initiative as an important contribution to community wellbeing.

Rotary’s Commitment to Service

The Rotary Club Athens-Goudi said the project reflects its values of service and community support.

Through similar initiatives, the club continues to support public health and contribute to social development in line with Rotary International’s mission.