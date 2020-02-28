BANKING

MCB Bank Bahrain celebrates the 25th Anniversary and inaugurates new office

Muhammad Saleem 10 hours ago
KARACHI – MCB Bank, one of Pakistan’s largest & most innovative banks, recently held a ceremony to inaugurate the new office of their Bahrain Wholesale Branch at NBB Tower, Manama. The new branch was inaugurated as part of MCB Bank’s 25th Anniversary of operations in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This auspicious occasion was attended by many distinguished guests including Executive Director – Banking Supervision CBB, Mr. Khalid Hamad; Director Wholesale Banking Supervision Mr. Isa Al-Motawaj, Chairman of Asghar Ali Co. W.L.L., Mr. Saleem Asghar Ali, Managing Director of Asghar Ali Co. W.L.L. Mr. Saad Asghar Ali and MCB Bank CEO & President, Mr. Imran Maqbool. Moreover, members of MCB Bank’s senior management including Group Head International Banking, Mr. Shoaib Mumtaz and Country Manager Bahrain, Mr. Aamir Khanzada also graced the occasion with their presence.

About MCB Bank:

MCB is one of the Largest & Most Innovative banks in Pakistan. The Bank operates a strong and vast network of 1,389 Branches (including 13 sub-branches) and over 1350 ATMs in Pakistan and 11 overseas branches. With a customer base of over 7 million, MCB leads the banking & financial services sector in Pakistan and customers across the globe have 24/7 access to MCB Bank via our World Class Internet Banking Services.

Muhammad Saleem

