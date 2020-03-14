Marriage Halls, Cinemas To Remain Closed For Two Weeks

KARACHI – All marriage halls and cinemas will remain closed for two weeks due to fears of the spread of coronavirus.

It was announced keeping in view the decisions taken by the National Security Committee on Friday.

Moreover, all airports, excluding three, have been closed for international flights. However, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said that international flights could be able to land on international flights.

On the other hand, Pakistan has banned movements at borders for two weeks.

The Interior Ministry has issued a notification to seal the border with Iran and Afghanistan.

Under the decisions made by the National Security Committee, there will be a ban on public gatherings for two weeks.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the international flights will take off only from Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad. “People will have to take precautionary measures at public places,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...