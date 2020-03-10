Katy Perry pays tribute to her grandmother, died at age 99

WEB DESK – If you’re a Katy Perry fan, you’re probably aware of her grandmother, Ann Hudson. Hudson died over the weekend at the age of 99, and the performer has paid tribute to her with a lengthy Instagram post.

In the post, the pregnant singer wonders whether or not the soul of her unborn child may have encountered her grandmother in heaven.

She writes,

“I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going, my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so.”

After joking that her grandmother

“probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife,” she adds, “A lot of what I am is because of my father…and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did.”

Perry goes on to reminisce about Hudson’s life, noting that she “raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G-strings for showgirls and other characters in Vegas.”

