Karachi: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of the widow of the late SM Munir, and mother of United Business Group (UBG) and KATI Patron-in-Chief SM Tanveer, SM Irfan, and SM Imran.

In a heartfelt message, KATI President Junaid Naqi, along with Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Ijaz Ahmed Sheikh, Vice President Syed Tariq Hussain, former KATI chairpersons and presidents, and the entire executive council and membership, offered prayers for the departed soul and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family. President Junaid Naqi described the late Mrs. SM Munir as a compassionate and beloved figure, whose passing is an irreplaceable loss not only for her family but also for the broader business community. He emphasized her pivotal role in supporting her late husband, SM Munir, in his extensive contributions to business, social, and religious services. Her love and compassion earned her the respect and admiration of countless people.

“Mrs. SM Munir’s legacy of service and her unwavering support for her late husband in championing the issues of industrialists from KATI and the Federation will never be forgotten,” said President Naqi. He added that, just as the business community revered SM Munir as a father figure, they equally respected his wife as a mother figure who inspired and encouraged many.

The president further remarked that her death is a profound loss for businessmen, industrialists, and all who held her dear. “With her passing, KATI and the entire business community have lost a compassionate and respected maternal figure,” he said.

On behalf of the KATI family, officials prayed for her eternal peace and elevated status in the afterlife, extending their heartfelt sympathies to SM Tanveer, SM Irfan, SM Imran, and the grieving family.