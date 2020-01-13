Karachiites: Please “Jago” – It’s Your City!

I was thinking for the last few months to highlight a very important issue which no one has pointed so far. It is about an underpass which was built in Karachi Defense area few years back. I, as a responsible citizen of Pakistan, feel that I must bring the flaws in the construction of said underpass to everyone’s knowledge. Unfortunately, it seems that authorities have left Karachi to its condition although it provides max revenue to the country than any other city of Pakistan.

Various infrastructure development works have been done in Karachi in the past on different locations and it is still going on. But I want to know that “is there any independent authority which is responsible to keep a quality check on a new project from start till completion, and issue certificate of satisfactory completion to the concerned ministry / department.”

Just one example I am giving is the construction negligence at the Sub marine underpass near Delhi colony. I use this underpass daily and observe that both side walls of the underpass look like a shower as there is continuous flow of water from both side walls. Moreover, some times I have seen people taking bath in the underpass while heavy traffic movement continues in the day time. Obviously, I am afraid that this continuous flow of water from side walls may result in collapse and a great loss may occur. So, who is to be blamed for this sheer negligence during construction of such a massive project. Should not due care was to be taken for everything like all water lines passing through the underpass could have been relocated or removed. Still it would not be too late to take necessary action to resolve the problem. It should not be left to the time when People of Karachi will witness a major catastrophe and action should be taken urgently by the concerned department to stop water flow as a number of lights are installed inside and heavy traffic passes through this underpass 24/7.

Karachi walo please Jago. Its your hard earned money which is not being used for this city. Save Karachi for your next generation.

There are more places in Karachi, where conditions of mega projects are detoriating day by day but no one takes responsibility to improve. Look at the bad condition of road from Korangi to Landhi having industrial area on both sides of it, but no one cares about and it is worsening day by day as heavy traffic flows here regularly and it results heavy damages to vehicles and also causes the accidents frequently.

Here I will give the example of two cities of Pakistan – Lahore & Islamabad where the designs and quality of construction of roads, underpasses & flyovers is very good. Can’t we follow them.

Karachi is a mega city which needs revamping of all underpasses, flyovers and roads network without further delay and also without any political interference.

Karachi taraqqi karay ga tu Pakistan taraqqi karay ga

