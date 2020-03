KARACHI – Mr.Junaid Abdul Kader Chairman Maxims Group hosted (Nihari) Dinner for friends on this occasion Mr.Asad Fecto Chairman Fecto Group, Mr.Kamran Siddiqui Partner A.I. Mir, Commodore Akbar Naqi Vice President Rotary Karachi Nexus, Mr.Aslam Khaliq Chairman Cantonment board Clifton/Acting President Rotary Karachi Nexus, Mr.Ali Haider Vice-Chairman LPG Association of Pakistan/ General Secretary Rotary Karachi Nexus, Syed Turab Shah Founder President AZB Global Trade & Exhibitions & Others.

