Jubilee Insurance won the 4th edition of the Indus Hospital Golf Tournament in the “Net” Category

KARACHI – For the last 4 years, Indus Hospital has been successfully organizing an Annual Golf Tournament. Leading corporate, businessmen and executives actively participated to show their commitment of CSR in support of its mission to provide free of cost quality healthcare to the under-served community.

The Indus Hospital (TIH) organized the 4th successful edition of its annual golf tournament under the name of “4th Indus Golf Tournament” which was inaugurated by renowned cricketer Mr. Muhammad Yousuf and Indus Hospital’s beneficiary Ms. Ayesha Noor who were the guests of honor at the opening ceremony of the tournament.

Team Jubilee Insurance comprising of Mr. Nasrullah Sheikh and Mr. Abdullah Nasir won the 4th edition of the Indus Hospital Golf Tournament in the “Net” Category on Sunday. This tournament is organized every year to raise funds to provide free quality healthcare services to the underserved. Jubilee Insurance is always at the forefront in supporting worthy causes like these.

