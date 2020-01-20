JENESEYS
KARACHI

JENESEYS Program: Students and Working youth visit Japan CG

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

KARACHI – The Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi held an orientation for a delegation of 5 university students and 5 working youth, under JENESEYS (Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youth) 2019 Program.  Under the theme “Communication,” the stay plan includes visits cutting-edge institutes, corporations and museums, a courtesy call to local government, homestay with a Japanese family.

JENESYS is a youth program launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, with a view to promoting people to people exchanges and developing mutual trust amongst the people of Japan and the participating countries by portraying the accurate image of Japanese society, history, culture, politics and diplomatic relations.

The delegation comprised of students and working youth belonging to University of Karachi, Hamdard University, Indus University, KASBIT and Greenwich University.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Toshikazu Isomura, Consul-General of Japan in Karachi, emphasized that through the JENESYS program, youths of Pakistan would be exposed to a unique Japanese culture, deepen their understanding on Japan, and foster and strengthen friendship between Japan and Pakistan from their firsthand experiences.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles
KARACHI

Kanwal Abidi Host Dinner In Honor Of USPAK Trade Development Council To Houston USA Delegation

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Honorable Member of USPAK Trade Development Council Ms. Kanwal Abidi a US Based Sr. Journalist hosted a dinner in honor of delegation of USPAK Trade Development Council to Houston USA. Dr. Mirza Iktiar Baig Sr.Vice President FPCCI and Mirza Ishtiaq Baig Honorary Consul General of Morocco was Guest of Honor. Secretary Law & Justice Commission […]
KARACHI

Apna Dawa Apsay Welfare Continued Services in Ramazan

Posted on Author Press Release

KARACHI – Apna Wada Apsay Welfare Organization (AWAS) continued the services to the humanity and this year also During the whole month of Holy Ramazan arranged Iftar & Dinner for Needy & Deserving people in Karachi, which started from 1st Ramazan ul Mubarak till New Moon of Eid-Ul-Fitr, the whole arrangements were done in clean […]

Qaim Ali Shah
KARACHI

Illegal land allotment case: Qaim Ali Shah approaches SHC for pre-arrest bail

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI: Former Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah on Tuesday submitted a petition for a pre-arrest bail in the Sindh High Court in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of land. In his application the former chief minister said, “I have no issue with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) conducting an investigation but requested that […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.