JENESEYS Program: Students and Working youth visit Japan CG

KARACHI – The Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi held an orientation for a delegation of 5 university students and 5 working youth, under JENESEYS (Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youth) 2019 Program. Under the theme “Communication,” the stay plan includes visits cutting-edge institutes, corporations and museums, a courtesy call to local government, homestay with a Japanese family.

JENESYS is a youth program launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, with a view to promoting people to people exchanges and developing mutual trust amongst the people of Japan and the participating countries by portraying the accurate image of Japanese society, history, culture, politics and diplomatic relations.

The delegation comprised of students and working youth belonging to University of Karachi, Hamdard University, Indus University, KASBIT and Greenwich University.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Toshikazu Isomura, Consul-General of Japan in Karachi, emphasized that through the JENESYS program, youths of Pakistan would be exposed to a unique Japanese culture, deepen their understanding on Japan, and foster and strengthen friendship between Japan and Pakistan from their firsthand experiences.

