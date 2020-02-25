KARACHI – In line with recent developments in the digital ecosystem and keeping up with an increasing demand for more fluid customer experiences, Jazz has partnered with Telenor Microfinance Bank and Telenor Pakistan has partnered with JazzCash to provide direct and seamless integration on the mobile financial platforms to optimize the customer experience.

The partnership’s aim is to enable a digital ecosystem for consumers to enhance their ability to manage financial and mobile communications needs by providing reliable, border-less services.

As per this direct integration amongst the entities, the Easypaisa App can be used to purchase Jazz airtime and similarly the JazzCash mobile application can be used to purchase Telenor Pakistan’s bundles. Jazz bundles will also be available on the Easypaisa App in the future.

This is a first of its kind deal between the two players and is a welcome development given the digital world is increasingly agile and there is a need to leverage digital channels to make it as easy as possible for customers to choose what service they should use.

“Our priority is to promote consumer choice and improve access to high-quality digital financial services—which is especially important for underserved households. This partnership with Easypaisa is essentially a vital step towards this mandate of ours. Collaborating with a competing mobile payments provider shows our willingness to build a border-less payments ecosystem, which shall help build a more open, interoperable payments system in the future,” said Jazz CCO Asif Aziz. “Through this integration, we are providing consumers with enhanced functionality and freedom to choose their preferred mobile money account for all pre-paid and post-paid transactions related to Jazz or Telenor Pakistan.”

Speaking on the development, CMO Telenor Pakistan, Umair Mohsin said, “We always have customers at the core of our business and our priority is to bring convenience and feasibility to them at their fingertips. Through this partnership with JazzCash, we are enhancing the user experience to be more inclusive of what our industry has to offer while providing a wider gateway towards financial inclusion. In this era of digitalization, we are reducing boundaries and enabling our customers through integrated touchpoints.”

Khurram Malik, Head of Easypaisa, Telenor Microfinance Bank commented on the partnership, “Easypaisa is transforming the way users perform financial transactions. We aim to digitize user experience by building a digital ecosystem that allows them to enjoy convenient payment options. This partnership with Jazz is another step in that direction. We will continue to bring more brands and service providers under the Easypaisa umbrella to create diverse opportunities as well as provide ease to consumers”.

This is a landmark deal between two competing mobile operators and financial services and provides an insight into the benefits that technology offers. Such alliances and interoperability allow these two players to deliver on many of their promises — including enhanced efficiencies and better customer experience.

