Jaafar Jackson visits a TCF school in Korangi Pakistan

KARACHI – During his recent visit to Pakistan, Jaafar Jackson, rising singer, and entertainer visited a TCF school in Korangi.

Jaafar Jackson with Team Walnut at TCF Korangi School

Jaafar Jackson with Team TCF and TCF Students at TCF Korangi School

Jaafar Jackson giving a school bag to a TCF student

During Visit he was briefed about TCF’s work and mission to educate the less privileged children of Pakistan. Jaafar took this opportunity to interact with the students and school staff and highly appreciated TCF’s efforts in enabling education for children living in extreme poverty. He was highly impressed by TCF’s scale of operations and success in breaking down barriers to education.

About Jaafar Jackson

Jaafar Jackson is a rising singer, songwriter and entertainer born in Los Angeles, California. He is the second youngest son to legendary singer, songwriter, and producer Jermaine Jackson and nephew to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

As a young child, Jaafar had aspirations of being a professional golfer, however, having grown up surrounded by a family of iconic entertainers in Encino, California his entire life, it was only natural that Jaafar followed suit.

As the Jackson family notably holds the most powerful musical influencers in the world, Jaafar naturally has an amazingly eccentric and extraordinary taste in music. Along with listening to film scores, Jaafar spends his time showcasing a great deal of variety in his selections from Sam Cooke and Marvin Gaye to Nat Cole and Johnny Mathis.

Beginning his music career at the tender age of 12, Jaafar is well versed in playing the piano and has developed a slew of techniques and a wealth of knowledge of music and artistry.

A creative spirit, Jaafar also shares his appreciation for the arts which includes drawing, traveling and a keen love for fashion. Outside of America, his favorite places to visit are Hong Kong and Austria. The landscaping, shops, and great energy are what Jackson says makes these places dear to his heart.

With dreams of traveling to Paris and collaborating with renowned producer Rick Rubin, Jaafar’s timeless tenor voice, captivating swagger, and magnetic Pop and R&B vibe are sure to lead him to influence people of all demographics. He wants to be remembered as an artist who makes great music by telling stories, all while inspiring people to be themselves.

Jaafar is managed by Alex Avant, son of legendary executive, entrepreneur, and film producer Clarence Avant also known as the “Godfather of Black Music”.





