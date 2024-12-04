Former Al-Nassr goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah has disclosed that the renowned Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has consistently demonstrated respect for Islamic customs and has shown a keen interest in learning about them from his Muslim colleagues during his tenure in Saudi Arabia.

In a recent interview, Waleed suggested that Ronaldo might be contemplating a conversion to Islam, having been influenced by former teammates Mesut Özil and Karim Benzema, who have shared their faith with him.

Waleed highlighted a notable instance of Ronaldo’s respect for Islam when he prostrated on the field after scoring a goal, joining his teammates in the chant of “Allahu Akbar.”

Since his arrival in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has exhibited considerable respect for local customs and traditions, including Islamic values. Waleed noted, “When the call to prayer is heard during training, Ronaldo requests the coach to pause the session until it concludes.”

He also mentioned that upon his arrival, Ronaldo, unfamiliar with Saudi culture, frequently sought Waleed’s advice to gain a better understanding of local traditions. Furthermore, Ronaldo encouraged his teammates to prioritize their prayers, even during matches.

In praising the former Real Madrid star, Waleed characterized Ronaldo as one of the most disciplined athletes, recognized for his dedication, humility, and straightforward demeanor towards others.