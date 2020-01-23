IoBM Career Fair attracts scores of students

KARACHI – As many as fifty leading national and multinational companies set up their stalls at the IoBM Career Fair organized by the International Cooperation, Placement and Alumni Department of the Institute of Business Management (IoBM).

It was held on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The Career Fair was attended by hundreds of IoBM students enrolled in various degree programs. IoBM’s Mr. Talib Karim, President; Ms. Sabin Mohsin, Executive Director, Bashir Janmohammad, Chancellor, along with Rector, Deans, HoDs, faculty, and students attended this event.

Career Fair 2020 was especially beneficial for the final year students who are contemplating their career prospects. IoBM has been actively organizing such career fairs to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

During the event, students filled forms to avail job and internship opportunities at the invited companies. The students also learned about their career road map.

They networked with the human resource representatives of the companies to gain insights regarding the industry trends and job market with respect to their degree programs and specialization.

Among the notable companies invited at this fair were Adamjee Life Assurance, Bank Al Habib, Beaconhouse School System, Dalda, HBL, Aga Khan University, Sanofi-Aventis to name a few.

