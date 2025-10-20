Karachi Pakistan : The Green Island Youth Forum has been organizing the Intra-Community Sports Festival since 2009 with the aim of enhancing the inner abilities and self-confidence of the youth, and engaging them in healthy and positive activities.

The opening ceremony of this exciting event was held on September 26, 2025, at 8:15 PM at Nishtar Park, Soldier Bazaar, Karachi. The chief guest on the occasion was Mr. Munawar Ali Mahesar, Honorary Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs, a well-known political and social figure of Sindh. The event was inaugurated by renowned sports personalities — Mr. Qamar Ibrahim, a famous hockey player, and Mr. Mohammad Moin Khan, former captain of Pakistan’s national cricket team.

Other distinguished guests included Advocate General Mr. Hassan Akbar, Director Sports Sindh Mr. Asad Ishaq, Iqbal Jiwani, Asad Nayani, Haji Liaquat, and Mr. Salman Naqvi.

In addition to cricket and football, the festival featured competitions in swimming, snooker, table tennis, badminton, and various board games. Both boys and girls from the community enthusiastically participated, with young girls taking part particularly in table tennis and swimming. In total, more than 700 children and youth from the community participated in these events.

The final program of the festival will be held on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the same historic venue — Nishtar Park.

The chief guest of the final ceremony will be

His Excellency Mr. Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput, Acting Chief Justice, High Court of Sindh.

Other distinguished guests include Justice Muhammad Hassan Akbar, Additional Judge, High Court of Sindh, former Test cricketer Mr. Asad Shafiq, Abbas Badami, Sarwar Deoraj, Salman Naqvi, and Haji Liaquat.

There is a strong need to continue organizing such positive events across the country to provide the youth with opportunities to express their talents through educational as well as extracurricular activities — particularly sports. Both public and private institutions should play their role in shaping our youth into healthy and responsible members of society.