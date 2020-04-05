HEADLINEWORLD

Indian doctors complain lack of proper equipment, facilities for coronavirus patients

Theazb Web Desk 3 hours ago
WEB DESK – In India, medical professionals complain lack of proper equipment and facilities for the coronavirus patients.  

Reports say less than eleven ventilators are available for one million people in India to treat potential COVID patients as the country’s health spending is one of the lowest in the world.

According to BBC, more than 2500 infections have now been confirmed in the country with seventy people died so far.

The city of Mumbai has the highest number of patients in India, with many living in congested slums sparking fears that virus may spread further.

The city has Asia’s biggest slum where nearly a million people live in less than a square mile.

Residents have expressed fear that social distancing might not be possible in such a densely populated area.

Theazb Web Desk

