Dawood Global Foundation – LADIESFUND’s strides to promote Pakistani women businesses globally

KUALA LUMPUR – Official meeting of Dawood Global Foundation – LADIESFUND President Tara Uzra Dawood with Pakistan High Commissioner to Malaysia Amna Baloch at the Pakistan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, to discuss women economic empowerment, trade, and mentorship. 

Ms. Dawood also met with Pakistan Deputy Head of Mission in Malaysia Atif Sharif Mian, President of the Malaysian-Pakistan Women’s Business Forum Dr. Hasnah Ismail, Managing Director of D’Or Hanizah btd Zainuddin, and  Malaysian-Pakistan Business Council member and CEO Monzsat Services Investment Group Usman Nisar Chaudhry. @ladiesfundofficial @tudawood @dawoodglobal @educateagirl #tudawood #PakistaniWomenRock #ladiesfund

Engro Fertilizers
Engro Fertilizers signs agreement with BASF

KARACHI – Engro Fertilizers signed an agreement with BASF to develop and distribute the world-renowned Nunhems brand of vegetable seeds in Pakistan. The seed to harvest solutions offered by Engro Fertilizers, coupled with Nunhems high-quality vegetable seeds, will help Pakistani farmers improve their crop yields and income levels.

Zahair Amir Ali Pesnani
Zahair Amir Ali Pesnani appointed Deputy Convener of FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on “Banking, Credit & Finance.”

Mr.  Zahair Amir Ali Pesnani has been appointed as Deputy Convener of FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on “Banking, Credit & Finance.”  Mr. Pesnani is Partner at Maxima International,  sea food processors and traders. He is Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, Fellow Member of Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants and […]

Al-Mehmood Dairy Farm
European Union delegation visited Al-Mehmood Dairy Farm

KARACHI – A high-level European Union delegation along with TVET SSP (Technical & Vocational Education and Training – Sector Support Program) team, executives from Engro Foundation and Engro Foods visited Al-Mehmood Dairy Farm in Behns Colony Karachi. This EU team paid a visit to meet with the trainees who received training on becoming dairy farm supervisors and extension worker […]

