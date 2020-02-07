Dawood Global Foundation – LADIESFUND’s strides to promote Pakistani women businesses globally

KUALA LUMPUR – Official meeting of Dawood Global Foundation – LADIESFUND President Tara Uzra Dawood with Pakistan High Commissioner to Malaysia Amna Baloch at the Pakistan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, to discuss women economic empowerment, trade, and mentorship.







Ms. Dawood also met with Pakistan Deputy Head of Mission in Malaysia Atif Sharif Mian, President of the Malaysian-Pakistan Women’s Business Forum Dr. Hasnah Ismail, Managing Director of D’Or Hanizah btd Zainuddin, and Malaysian-Pakistan Business Council member and CEO Monzsat Services Investment Group Usman Nisar Chaudhry. @ladiesfundofficial @tudawood @dawoodglobal @educateagirl #tudawood #PakistaniWomenRock #ladiesfund

