FAISALABAD – an impressive handing-over ceremony of 45 units of Hyundai Porter H-100 pickup to M/s Shan Distributors & Shan Marketing Services was held at Hyundai Nishat Motor Pvt. Ltd., plant, Faisalabad.

The event was attended by the Directors of Shan Distributors and Shan Marketing who received the ceremonial keys of their brand new Hyundai Porter High-deck and Deckless variants from Mr. Tatsuya Sato-COO HNMPL & Mr. Junya Masuda – EVP Sales & Marketing HNMPL. Other senior company officials from HNMPL were also present at the occasion.

The production of Hyundai Porter H-100 pickup and its committed deliveries to the customers have already begun from early January 2020.

M/s Hyundai Nishat Motor is committed to not only provide highly quality products and services, but also to work closely with the Pakistani clients to set the new benchmark for Pakistan’s transportation industry.

Hyundai Nishat Motor is aggressively expanding its 3S Dealer Network all across Pakistan. In the first phase, (06) Hyundai 3S Dealers will become operational in 2019. More will be added in 2020. Hence, the Hyundai customers will conveniently get all kinds of facilities like; Sales, Service, Spare-Parts, most comprehensive Warranty in Pakistan of 4 years and/or 100,000 km, whichever comes first. Moreover, company information can also be accessed, along with interactions through digital connectivity.

Hyundai Nishat Motor new manufacturing facility occupies 67 acres in Faisalabad with an annual production capacity up to 15,000 units, while creating thousands of jobs for economic progress. HNMPL is a joint venture company among three leading international businesses; Nishat Group, Sojitz Corporation (Japan) and Millat Tractors Ltd. Hyundai Motor Company (Korea) has partnered with HNMPL with a vision that HNMPL becomes the leading Manufacturer, Marketer and Distributor of automobiles in the country, and realize Hyundai’s vision of being a Lifetime Partner in automobiles and beyond!

