KARACHI – Hysab Kytab, announced today that it is now PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) Certified. With this, the technology company becomes one of the first few startups in Pakistan to achieve the certification. To mark the occasion, an official signing ceremony took place between Hysab Kytab and the US-based certification firm.

The PCI DSS is an information security standard for organizations handling branded credit cards from the major card schemes. The council’s mission is to enhance global payment account data security by developing standards and supporting services that drive education, awareness, and effective implementation by stakeholders.

Yasir Ilyas, Country Head, Hysab Kytab, said while sharing his views, “It feels great to have achieved this important milestone in the journey of Hysab Kytab as this would greatly empower us operating as a FinTech in Pakistan and abroad. In my view it is not just a nicety to have, rather a requirement for any FinTech operating anywhere in the world. The status will help us reap the benefits out of the upcoming e-commerce policy as we pave the way to support the secure online payment gateway in Pakistan.”

“The PCI DSS certification will help us ensure that our processes, procedures and all aspects of services are up to international security standards and we will be able to meet the demand of higher financial security. Operating as a FinTech in the times when security threats have become highly sophisticated, we understand the responsibility of hosting a personal finance management application,” he added.

According to Dr Aftab Rizvi, Managing Director, PCI DSS, “After gaining the PCI DSS certification, HK has further secured its payment headway and they can now ensure reduced risk of financial data loss and can respond much more efficiently to potential data breaches. Not only that, but it will also be able to prevent and detect the same much faster. This upgrade provides protection for both, business owners and customers, making the user experience secure.”

Like this: Like Loading...