ISLAMABAD – The government has announced a plan to provide free electric bikes to 120 outstanding students from the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE).

During a special ceremony, Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, revealed this initiative to promote sustainable transportation and reward academic excellence.

The students were selected based on their exceptional performance in FBISE exams. Minister Sindhi emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting education and empowering youth with eco-friendly transportation options.

He further highlighted that this program aligns with national efforts to reduce environmental pollution and transition to green energy solutions.