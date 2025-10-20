INDIA : A young girl, angered by her mother’s scolding, climbed a mobile tower in Mirzapur district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in Adarsh Nagar Panchayat under the limits of Kachwa police station. When the workers working in the fields saw the girl climbing the high tower, they immediately raised an alarm and informed the police. The police personnel reached the spot and started trying to get the girl to come down, but she kept refusing. After several hours of effort, the police and locals brought the girl down safely. According to the police, the girl took this dangerous step due to her anger over her mother’s scolding. Later, the police counseled her and handed her over to her parents. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, while the local population is expressing surprise and concern over the tragic incident. They say that such actions over minor disputes reflect a very dangerous trend in society.

