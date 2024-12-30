ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (INP): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has said the purpose of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s struggle is the release of its founder. Without the role of its founder, Haideri affirmed that PTI had no value. He expressed this while talking to private TV channel. Answering a question, he said if the government’s draft on constitutional amendments had been implemented, there would have been severe repercussions. He further said that the JUI-F stopped the government from establishing a constitutional court while adding if it had not been there, the government would have approved all 56 amendments. He said the PTI and JUI-F had many differences but after coming into the opposition, they both decided on a ceasefire. He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had made it clear that there should be no political victimization against the PTI founder. The JUI-F leader added General (R) Bajwa had stopped us from staging a sit-in against the then PTI government.