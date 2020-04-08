“Future of Karachi is with high rises Buildings only” Shoaib Khan

M. Shoaib Khan Managing Director M/S Converge Engineering Services; Mr. Khan believed that Pakistan was in need to have latest structure technology to build stronger, taller and long-lasting buildings. And it was his endeavor that made possible for the latest technology of Post Tensioning in both bonded and unbounded ventures. With great pride we have developed in house facility to cater engineers, builders, developers and contractor’s need. I clearly envision an aspiring future it holds for Pakistan construction industry.

Post tensioned slab structures initially originated from Europe, whereas the advance research and development took place in USA and Australia. The first un-bonded post-tensioned slabs were erected in 1955 in United States of America. In the succeeding years, numerous post-tensioned slabs were designed and constructed in connection with the lift slab method. Post-tensioning enabled the lifting weight to be reduced, the deflection and cracking performance to be improved.

Post-tensioned construction has for many years occupied a very important position, especially in the construction of bridges and storage tanks. The reason for this lies in its decisive technical and economic advantages.

Shoaib Khan said; “Post–tension system or more commonly known as PT system is the new buzz word in Karachi’s high-rise construction industry sector.

Although PT system is not new as it has been used in constructions of bridges, but it’s something very new and unique for buildings, factories, hospitals etc. our company Converge Engineering is at the pioneering in this field. Basically, our PT system design for services collaborated with our Mother Company, Sterling Group of Companies USA.

When asked what is so special about PT system and why should someone use it instead of conventional RCC system, Shoaib Khan said “PT gives you savings up to 15 -20 % against conventional RCC system, its saves your time up to 50%. PT cable is made of high carbon low relaxation steel, internal greasing with PVC coating, tested on 270 KSI. PT system is time saving technology as it requires only 7 days against 14 days to remove form work”.

On asking what other services they have in offer, he replied “Besides PT system our company Converge Engineering Services offers Value Engineering, BMS (Building Maintenance and CDS (Composite Deck Systems). All these are modern state of art technologies which we aim to bring into Pakistan’s Industry and these will definitely improve conventional set standards”.

Replying to a question on high rise buildings, Mr. Shoaib said “High Rise buildings is the only feasible option for Karachi’s housing needs, as they are secure and affordable and we are already 1.2 million houses shortage. Apart from housing needs high rise buildings can also accommodate office blocks, hospitality sector etc. Beautiful sky-lines/sky- scrappers define the landscape of any mega metropolis and here in Karachi, this is exactly what we are missing”.

Speaking on the current scenario Shoaib Khan informed that “there are almost 110 allied industries that work and strive along with construction industry and a lot has changed for betterment in recent past. Now Pakistani investors from Dubai, US and all from all over the world have started investing in Pakistan. Their faith shows how they are determined to secure future of Pakistan construction industry”.

On the concluding note Mr. Shoaib Khan stressed that; “Future of Karachi is with high rises Buildings only”.

