First Charter Flight carrying over 250 British Nationals Leaves for the UK

ISLAMABAD – The first charter flight carrying over 250 British Nationals have left for London from Islamabad International Airport earlier today.

The British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner CMG, went to Islamabad Airport to review the arrangements ahead of the first flight and said:

“I’ve reviewed the final arrangements that have been put in place for all the British people going back home to the UK. I am grateful to the Government of Pakistan, Qatar Airways and the Islamabad Airport Authorities for working so hard with my team over the last week in order to make their journeys as smooth as possible. I wish all those heading back home a safe journey.”

The UK had announced ten special charter flights from Islamabad and Lahore on 15th April for British travellers stuck in Pakistan due to suspension of international flights amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The charter flights are operating from 21 April till 27 April and include those UK travellers who normally reside in the UK and their direct dependants.

