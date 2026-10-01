Finance Minister Meets NBP Leadership to Discuss Banking Sector Priorities

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb visited the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) headquarters in Karachi on Thursday and met its senior leadership.

NBP President Imran Sarwar received the Finance Minister during the visit. NBP Chairman Naved A. Khan also attended the meeting.

Aurangzeb congratulated Imran Sarwar on his appointment and conveyed his best wishes for his new responsibilities.

Banking Sector Priorities

The meeting covered NBP’s operations and wider issues affecting Pakistan’s financial sector.

Imran Sarwar briefed the Finance Minister on the bank’s recent initiatives and performance. He highlighted NBP’s efforts to promote women’s financial inclusion and economic participation.

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The NBP president also discussed the bank’s digital transformation initiatives. Support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) formed another part of the briefing.

The bank is also working to improve customer services and facilities, according to the briefing.

Role of Banks in Economic Growth

Aurangzeb and NBP leadership exchanged views on the banking sector’s role in supporting Pakistan’s financial and economic priorities.

The discussion comes as the government continues to focus on financial inclusion, private-sector-led growth and structural reforms. The Finance Ministry has identified access to finance and support for SMEs among its broader economic priorities.

NBP has also recently expanded its digital payment initiatives, including the digitisation of passport fee payments through Raast P2M QR.

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