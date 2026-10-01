Arts Council Karachi Hosts Austrian Jazz Ensemble at World Culture Festival 2026

Austrian jazz musicians Robert Pawlik and Michaela Rabitsch perform at the Arts Council Karachi.

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted an evening of Austrian jazz as part of the World Culture Festival Karachi 2026 series.

The event took place at Studio II in collaboration with the Embassy of Austria. A large audience of jazz enthusiasts attended the performance.

Renowned Austrian musicians Robert Pawlik and Michaela Rabitsch presented a selection of jazz compositions. Their performance offered Karachi audiences an opportunity to experience Austrian musical traditions.

SOVAPA faculty members Waqas Gulab and Zeeshan Pervaiz also joined the Austrian artists on stage.

Austrian Jazz Performance

Pawlik, a guitarist, and Rabitsch, a trumpeter, demonstrated their musical skills during the programme. Their performance received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

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President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah welcomed diplomats, consuls general and cultural personalities attending the event.

Among the guests were Dr. Jörg Martin Schumacher, Director of the Goethe-Institut Pakistan Karachi; the Consul General of Japan; the Consul General of the Republic of Korea; the Acting Consul General of Italy; and the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire in Karachi.

World Culture Festival 2026

Speaking at the event, Muhammad Ahmed Shah welcomed the Austrian musicians and diplomatic representatives.

He said the Arts Council continued to provide a platform for artists from different countries. Such programmes allow Pakistani audiences to experience international art and culture.

Ahmed Shah also announced that the third edition of the World Culture Festival will begin at the Arts Council Karachi on October 29.

The month-long festival will feature musicians, actors, dancers and visual artists from different countries. It will give Karachi audiences an opportunity to experience diverse cultures and artistic traditions.

According to Ahmed Shah, around 80 percent of the festival programmes will be free of charge. However, visitors will need to register to attend.

Strengthening Cultural Exchange

The Austrian Jazz Ensemble performance reflects the Arts Council’s efforts to promote international cultural exchange.

The programme also provided a platform for Austrian and Pakistani musicians to perform together. Such collaborations can further strengthen artistic connections between the two countries.

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