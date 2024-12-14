Karachi – 14 December 2024: The National Textile University (NTU) Karachi Campus held its inaugural ceremony to launch a new campus and advanced tech lab. The event was attended by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. who spoke about the importance of adopting new technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help Pakistan stay competitive in the global economy.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by key figures including Dr. Khalid Pasha, Director of NTU Karachi Campus, HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Federal Secretary of Education Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, Veqar ul Islam, CEO of Jaffer Business Systems (JBS) and members of the academia and university faculty members.

In his keynote address, Dr. Siddiqui emphasized the urgent need for Pakistan to embrace technological innovation in order to keep pace with global advancements. Drawing examples from neighboring countries, he highlighted how nations like China have leveraged technology, particularly AI, to transform their economies and create vast employment opportunities. He called on Pakistan to invest in technology-driven education and training to prepare its youth for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

“The world is rapidly evolving from the industrial era to an information technology-driven age. In the next 25 to 30 years, nations that fail to adapt to this transformation will find themselves left behind,” said Dr. Siddiqui. “Our neighbors have become tech giants, generating vast job opportunities for their populations. Pakistan must skill itself to meet the demands of this new world.”

Moreover, Dr. Siddiqui stressed the role of education and academia in shaping the future of Pakistan, stating that the development of Karachi is directly tied to the development of the nation. He pledged to create more educational opportunities across Pakistan, with a focus on integrating technology into the curriculum to drive economic growth.

During his visit to the campus, the Federal Minister interacted with faculty members and students, praising the new tech lab as a vital step in preparing students for the future. He also expressed concern over the cotton industry’s challenges, noting that technology could play a pivotal role in addressing these issues.

Federal Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani spoke about the strategic importance of the new tech lab, stating that it would equip students with the necessary tools to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape. He also revealed that the federal government is committed to investing in the Higher Education Commission (HEC), with plans to establish 10 state-of-the-art laboratories across the city.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of HEC, applauded the university’s collaboration with the textile industry, noting that NTU has made significant strides in both education and industry development.

Dr. Tanveer Hussain, Rector of NTU, welcomed the guests and shared his vision for the future of the university, highlighting its role in shaping the next generation of leaders in the textile and technology sectors.