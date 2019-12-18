BUSINESS

EPCL showcases innovative PVC products at Build Asia 2019 Expo!

KARACHI – Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited (EPCL), the sole manufacturer of PVC resin in Pakistan, showcased a diverse line of innovative PVC downstream products at the three-day 15th Build Asia 2019 Exhibition, held at the Expo Centre Karachi.

EPCL was one of the main sponsors of the event, which featured PVC-based goods used by the construction industry. More than 100 national and international companies took part in the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Anwar, CEO Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited (EPCL) stated that, “EPCL feels immense pride in being associated with Build Asia Expo this year as well. With a focus on reliable and sustainable production, this Expo projects a forward-looking and progressive mindset of Pakistan’s construction industry in the global arena”. 

At its dedicated pavilion, EPCL showcased PVC downstream products such as pipes and fittings, foam boards, wall panels, doors and windows, among others. Visitors to the EPCL pavilion showed great interest in the indigenously available PVC products and their applications, along with the reliable nature of PVC products in comparison to other traditionally used materials.

With an improvement in the economic and CPEC-related activities, the building and construction industry in Pakistan is set to embark on a sustained growth trajectory. In the coming years, the demand for PVC applications is also likely to gain traction with the launch of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and growing need of affordable housing in Pakistan.

