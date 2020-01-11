KARACHI – Provincial Secretary Dr. Badar Jamil Mandhro returned to his home in the wee hours of Saturday after his family claimed that he had gone missing while returning home from the office on Friday,.

According to police, the secretary of the Sindh government who had gone missing under mysterious circumstances returned to his home. “The police were informed of his safe return from his wife via telephone,” they said.

The police further said that the secretary would meet the top police officials soon to divulge details of his whereabouts for the past hours.

Earlier in the day, Secretary of the provincial human rights department Badar Jamil Mandhro has gone missing, according to his family.

His wife, talking to ARY News, said there is no clue to her spouse’s whereabouts since yesterday, adding that she has asked Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to trace and bring him back.

She said Badar Jamil left for office yesterday at 10:30 am. After office, she said, her husband told her over the phone that he was going towards the DHA. Since then there is no information about his location, she added.

The secretary’s wife said she had not talked to him since Friday evening.

On the other hand, police officials claimed they called the missing secretary but he didn’t provide information about his location.

Citing the initial investigation, they said Badar Jamil has not come towards the DHA area as the last location of his cellphone has been traced in the district center.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has reportedly taken notice of the disappearance of the provincial secretary and has sought a report from the Inspector General of Sindh police, Anti-Corruption Establishment and other law enforcement agencies in this regard.

