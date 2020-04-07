Anwar Ali Sangi is the Chairman of the TopStar Builders & Developers; he has a prominent place in the Construction sector. He has been associated with this sector for many years. He has always wanted the construction sector to be developed in a world-class manner in Pakistan. Provide residential and commercial facilities to people according to their thinking; they believe that the construction industry provides high-paying jobs above all sectors of Pakistan when practitioners working in the construction sector gain experience and they can get a lot of training and can work overseas too. Such distributions are positive people who have not been disclosed until now.

They also keep a close watch on the people and initiatives in the sector, examine the impact of government policy on the industry and provide useful advice to the authorities, as well as look closely at the national situation and events.

What difficulties does the construction sector face?

Anwar Ali Sangi: The trend of national and international investment in Pakistan’s construction industry and housing industry will not go down unless the government seriously takes the state-of-the-art industry into a comprehensive strategy. We have activities in this area which are irregular, causing not only the builders but also the investors to face numerous problems in this sector. The huge discrepancies in the private and public value of the land, the discrepancies in the public and private rates, the depletion of the Revenue Department and the makers, the Land Mafia are the major problems that are rarely encountered by investors across the country. Also the credibility of this sector is at stake. The seriousness of this is that the sector has been neglected in every budget.

Is there interest in the construction of Middle East, US and European, Asian countries?

Anwar Ali Sangi: The governments and people of several major countries including the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Indonesia, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, China, Russia are serious about investing in this sector but the country The political situation and general non-interest ability of investors prevent investors from investing in this important sector. Due to these difficulties, foreign builders and investors are also busy in building modern lines of large plazas, emporiums, wooden apartments. Political stability, a strong economy and a peaceful law and order situation play an important role in the development of the construction industry. In other areas of the world, including gold, foreign currency, investment is high; in contrast, investment in real estate in Pakistan is considered a more profitable business.

What should be the role of government for investing in construction?

Anwar Ali Sangi: Real estate is given special attention by governments and people all over the world, so the role of government in the construction sector cannot be ignored. Unfortunately, our country is not paying much attention to this, which is why investment is declining. The government sector has not done much in the construction industry. The government can easily fulfill the dream of a poor man’s private home if the government wants. The government should encourage Pakistanis abroad and overseas to invest in their homeland to promote investment in the country. If there is peace in the country, a large number of overseas Pakistanis are ready to invest billions of dollars in their homeland.

Does construction in Pakistan need to be given a regular industry status?

Anwar Ali Sangi: By the way, we use the construction industry, but it does not have the industry status in the official profile. If the sector is given regular industry status, it will certainly improve the sector and people of the relevant government agencies and the private sector will take further steps to make the sector a path to growth. If the construction sector gets facilities, the pace of work will also increase. If this sector is developed, it means that many other industries associated with it will also accelerate and create employment opportunities and investment in the country. If the government formulates favorable policies for the construction industry, this industry can multiply Pakistan’s GDP by several times. Due to better policies, a small country like Vietnam is exporting more than $246 billion annually while Bangladesh’s exports have reached $33 billion, but due to the stabilization of policies in Pakistan, our exports are suffering. If the government pays good attention to the construction industry and formulates favorable policies for it, other industries associated with it will also get better development, which will improve Pakistan’s revenue and exports. To reduce the shortage of homes from the country, Pakistan needs to build 8Lakh houses every year. Therefore, the government should cooperate with the construction industry to achieve this goal and provide loans to the public on easy terms to buy a home. ‘

If the construction industry is compared to another sector, then where does your department stand?

Anwar Ali Sangi: The construction industry provides high-end jobs across all sectors of Pakistan; practitioners working in the construction sector can also work abroad when gaining experience and a little training. There are positive aspects of the construction industry that have not been disclosed to the public. People with practical experience in the construction industry, even if they have diplomas, have worked in the Middle East, and skilled work. And send remittances to the country which strengthens the industry and sovereignty of the country, You can estimate that about $ 20 billion per year is in remittances, it should increase by 25% and if people are taxed properly in the country, we will not need to get a loan. According to the State Bank, construction-related workers have sent billions of dollars to Pakistan in 2010-11, with no interest payments, while the IMF knows the terms and conditions of loans. Therefore, the need for construction is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy which, if broken, will cripple both industry and the economy.

Everything has economic and social utility, how do you view construction in this context?

Anwar Ali Sangi: A large population of Pakistan is lacking in basic facilities, social aspect of construction is also very important. It gives employment to people who are not skilled; it reduces poverty, severe education in Pakistan. Vocational training is important, everyone knows, everybody knows, China takes every vocational training, build a hospital for health or need roads for transportation, he will build the Department of Construction, flyover airport, Railway systems, industrial buildings, power plants, dams, tube wells, etc. If you see that things are incomplete without modifications, it is impossible to build offices, banks, shopping malls in everything, so both social and economic utilities develop. So let’s emphasize the industrial industry, the value edition is also through the construction industry, so its contribution should be higher in the budget (PSDP), the construction sector at the government level should be huge but so far. At the state level, the construction sector has not been widely publicized. The NHA, however, needs a larger organization that can work within the mountains and in the oceans like China, which will benefit the private sector as well.

