KARACHI – Creative Marketing Services Organized Mega Event of The Educator School at Paf Museum Karachi. Kaukab Iqbal Chairman Consumers Association of Pakistan Invited as Chief Guest of Honour, Syed Turab Shah Group Head Marketing Daily Ausaf /founder and President Uspak Trade Development Council, Nasir R. Zaidi, Fahad Naseem Siddiqui Attend as Guest of Honor.

More Than 100000 + Peoples From All Walks of Life Attended, Its Was Excellent Program Organized by Creative Marketing Services Ceo Azmat Soomro is Very Hardworking and Humble Person, Renowned Tv Host and Anchor Person Ghalib Kamal Hosted the Event. The Educator School Every Branch Display Different Stalls

Like this: Like Loading...