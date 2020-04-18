Over Rs53b disbursed among more than 4m deserving families: Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar has said over 53 billion rupees have been disbursed among more than four million deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program in 10 days.

In a tweet today, she said that these beneficiaries include 1786441 from Punjab, 1503722 from Sindh, 925529 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 131097 from Baluchistan, 66115 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 22390 from Gilgit Baltistan and 9408 from Islamabad Capital Territory.

She said daily wage workers who are unable to earn a living these days due to COVID19 crisis and other deserving citizens can register under Ehsaas Program sending their CNIC number to 8171 till Sunday midnight. She said after registration, they can get assistance of 12000 rupees under this program.

