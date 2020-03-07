Coronavirus kills over 3000 around the world

WEB DESK – WHO says Novel Coronavirus has killed more than three thousand people in more than eighty countries around the world, including nine in the United States.

According to media reports, the death toll in China is reducing while in Europe, United States, North Korea, Iran and other countries has been increased. In Iran, cases have risen by more than 1,200 in 24 hours. Italy sees another big jump in confirmed coronavirus cases to 3,916.

Countries, including the Vatican, Serbia, Slovakia, Peru, and Togo report their first cases.

Meanwhile, UNESCO has said that over 290 million students worldwide missing schools due to the spread of coronavirus.

Director-General of the UNESCO Audrey Azoulay, said another further nine countries have implemented localized school closures and if these countries close schools nationwide, a further 180 million children will be prevented from attending school.

Official UNESCO figures show that the vast majority of learners affected are in China over 233,000,000, followed by Japan almost 16,500,000, and Iran more than 14,500,000.

