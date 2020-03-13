NSC decides to close all educational institutions till April 5

National Security Committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to close all educational institutions in the country till fifth of next month.

This was stated by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood in a tweet on Friday.

This includes all schools and universities, public and private, vocational institutions and madaris.

The Minister said the situation regarding closure of all educational institutions in the country would be reviewed by the Ministry of Education on 27th of this month and further decisions will be taken.

The National Security Committee also decided to seal the country’s borders with Iran and Afghanistan for an initial period of two weeks with effect from Monday.

A formal notification by Ministry of Interior has been issued for the purpose.

The decision has been taken in the best interest of all three brotherly countries.

Meanwhile, Government has constituted a high-level National Coordination Committee for coronavirus to stop the spread of killer bug in the country.

This was stated by Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza while briefing newsmen in Islamabad.

He said the committee will comprise of ministers, chief ministers, surgeon general of Pakistan Army, and representatives of DG ISI, DG ISPR as well as DG military operations. Health Minister has been appointed its convener while federal health secretary will perform his responsibilities as secretary. First meeting of the National Coordination Committee will be held in Islamabad tomorrow.

The Special Assistant said the National Security Committee decided that only three airports of the country will now be allowed for arrival and departure of international flights. These are Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.

Speaking at the briefing, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said government is committed to fight coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Special Assistant said Prime Minister allocated responsibilities to all stakeholders and emphasized that each institution should come up with collective, unified national response.

