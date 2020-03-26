HEADLINEPAKISTAN

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pakistan rises to 1122

Theazb Web Desk 1 hour ago
KARACHI – The tally of coronavirus patient has reached 1122 on Thursday as National s Command and Control Center (NCCC) for coronavirus issued latest figures of the virus.

As per the NCCC, Sindh continues to be on the top of the tally stood at 417, Punjab, 323, Balochistan 131, Gilgit Baltistan 84, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 121 and Islamabad 25.

As many as 21 patients have recovered from the illness so far of whom 14 from Sindh, three from Punjab while two each in Islamabad and KP.

Eight persons have lost their lives battling with the virus while three died in KP, two in Punjab and one each in Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan and Balochistan.

