NEW DELHI – In India, thousands of demonstrators, including students and women, have vowed to keep up their fight until the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act is revoked.

The death toll in protests has reached 23, mostly in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh while more than 1,500 protesters have been arrested in past ten days,

Critics say the law is aimed at marginalising India’s 200 million Muslims and is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist agenda.



