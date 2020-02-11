CALSouthern
KARACHI

CALSouthern-CALPAK Delegation Looks To Provide Education to Underserved Communities In Pakistan

KARACHI – A joint delegation led by Dr. Gwen Finestone, President of California Southern University (CALSouthern) and Anila Ali, Founder CALPAK called upon H.E. Imran Ismail, Governor Sindh.

Founded in 2017 to provide educational and employment opportunities to underserved communities in Pakistan, the collaboration of CALSouthern-CALPAK has achieved a positive impact towards sustainable development goals including increased access to quality education, clean water, and energy.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the country’s education system in Pakistan and how to increase female enrollment in schools. To date, CALPAK has in association with CalSouthern sponsors, inaugurated two schools in Qurtuba and Tharpakar.

Dr. Finestone also met with Imran Haleem Shaikh, Chief of Staff – JS Bank on collaborations to augment the education sector in Pakistan. During the meeting, Imran Shaikh said, “Dr. Finestone and Ms. Anila have added value on how to bring about positive change in the education sector. By focusing on female education, JS Bank is working to amplify impact across society as a whole.”

Imran Ismail expressed his views stating, “This partnership is another step in our drive to enable female education and build their contributions towards the national economy. Women are a driving force in our lives and culture. By engaging with entities such as the CalSouthern-CALPAK Collaboration we are providing a platform for women to grow and be the leaders of tomorrow.”

Dr. Gwen Finestone stated, “Our meeting with the governor was very productive. He is obviously a man who cares about the people of his country and most particularly of his province. He was willing to go out of his way to assist us. We recognize and are thankful for his efforts toward education and women’s empowerment.”

Committed towards the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, CalSouthern-CALPAK will continue to provide education to the under privileged in Pakistan.

