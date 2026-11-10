Pakistan Set Sri Lanka 434-Run Target in First Test as Visitors Lose Three Wickets

Pakistan set Sri Lanka a 434-run target in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Kamindu Mendis remains unbeaten on 40 as Sri Lanka reach 114-3 at stumps on day two, with bad light bringing play to an early close in Rawalpindi.

Sri Lanka faced a challenging task in the first Test against Pakistan after losing three wickets in their second innings on day two. The visitors reached 114-3 at stumps while chasing a target of 434 runs.

Bad light forced an early end to the day’s play. Kamindu Mendis remained unbeaten on 40, while Dhananjaya de Silva was batting on 22.

Dinesh Chandimal departed for one run, while Pasindu Sooriyabandara failed to score. Sri Lanka must now overcome a substantial deficit to stay in contention.

Pakistan Declare First Innings at 434-9

Earlier, Pakistan declared their first innings at 434-9, setting Sri Lanka a target of 434 runs.

Saud Shakeel led Pakistan’s batting with 93 runs. He fell shortly after the lunch break on the second day, narrowly missing a century.

Arafat Minhas added 52 runs, while Ghazi Ghori contributed 48. Razaullah scored 10 before captain Babar Azam declared the innings.

Tayyab Arif, making his Test debut, impressed with 57 runs. Muhammad Taha also scored 51, while Babar Azam contributed 50.

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Azaan Awais made 30 runs, and Salman Ali Agha added 16.

For Sri Lanka, Fernando and Madushanka claimed three wickets each. Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake and Sonal took one wicket apiece.

Pakistan Build Strong First-Day Foundation

Pakistan ended the opening day at 281-5, with Saud Shakeel unbeaten on 57 and Ghazi Ghori on seven.

Tayyab Arif and Muhammad Taha had already scored half-centuries, making 57 and 51 runs respectively.

Babar Azam scored 50, while Azaan Awais and Salman Ali Agha contributed 30 and 16.

Poor light also disrupted the opening day, limiting play to 67.2 overs.

Sri Lanka had won the toss and elected to field in the Rawalpindi Test. Pakistan now hold a strong position, while the visitors face a demanding chase on the third day.

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