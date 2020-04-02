Business Tycoon “Hussain Dawood”, Engro/Dawood Hercules announced “One billion to the Prime Minister’s relief fund”

Business Tycoon Engro & Dawood Hercules announced it would be pledging One billion to the prime minister’s relief fund.

“Mr Hussain Dawood, today, on behalf of Engro, Dawood Hercules and his family pledged a contribution in services, kind and cash of PKR 1 billion for the short, medium and long-term,” a statement read.

The statement further said Dawood was committed to helping solve some of the most pressing issues of our time. “It incumbent upon us to serve our nation best when it needs us most. These are our fundamental values, that continue to be at the core of what we strive to achieve.”

He emphasized, “We must work on several fronts concurrently. The need of the hour is to target on reducing the spread and impact of this virus.”

The group further said it would focus on disease prevention, with a major focus on testing and diagnostics, protecting and enabling healthcare practitioners and other key workers, who are at the front line of the fight against this pandemic, enabling patient care and facilities; and to bolster livelihoods and sustenance of the most deserving in society.

