ISLAMABAD PAKISTAN

British High Commissioner meets Prime Minister Imran Khan

Posted on Author Press Release Comment(0)

British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner, CMG, met the Honourable Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, for an introductory call and to discuss matters of mutual interest between the UK and Pakistan

The Honourable Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the British High Commissioner to Pakistan.

They discussed a wide range of shared concerns, including bilateral ties, economic affairs, regional issues and climate change at the meeting.

British High Commissioner, Dr Christian Turner, CMG, said:

“I’m delighted to have arrived here at a time where there are so many opportunities for the UK-Pakistan relationship to become even stronger. Our bonds are enduring and unique, with the UK and Pakistan exemplifying the very best in international partnership.  Our people to people connections represent our past, present and the future, with over 1.5 million British nationals of Pakistani origin.

“I very much look forward to working with the Prime Minister and his team to enhance those ties.  We particularly discussed the potential to expand UK-Pakistan trade and investment; and the challenges posed by climate change to Pakistan and how we can both work together, including at the international climate change summit hosted in the UK in November, COP26.”

Press Release
https://theazb.com

Related Articles
ISLAMABAD PAKISTAN

Pakistan not yet decided to go to IMF for bailout package: Asad

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Islamabad: Finance Minister Asad Umar said Pakistan has yet not decided to take a bailout package from International Monetary Fund. He was speaking in the Senate today (Tuesday). The Finance Minister said consultations on economic situation are continuing and the final decision would be made after taking the Parliament on board. About National Finance Commission Award, […]
PAKISTAN

PM Imran Khan’s first address to the nation: Key points

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state through all-encompassing reforms in different spheres of life. He made this commitment during his maiden address to the nation tonight. In his wide-ranging speech, the Prime Minister announced a number of measures aimed at austerity, getting rid of loans, domestic resource mobilization […]
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Shehbaz Sharif accuses PTI of destroying KP’s infrastructure

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ATTOCK: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Thursday pledged that basic amenities of life, including gas, would be provided in every village of the country, if the PML-N was voted to power again. Addressing a public meeting in Pindi Gheab, he claimed that the PML-N’s last government had constructed road networks and motorways across […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.