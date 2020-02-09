British High Commissioner leads UK team in Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup

ISLAMABAD – British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner has led the UK’s team in the Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup 2020, held in Malam Jabba, in the Swat Valley.

The High Commissioner and his UK team from the British High Commission in Pakistan competed alongside a host of international teams, and he was welcomed to the event by dignitaries including the President of Pakistan, His Excellency Dr Arif Alvi.

The British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner, CMG, said:

“In a valley and resort associated with destruction by the Pakistani Taliban, it is fantastic to see the breathtaking scenery and how Pakistan is changing for the better.

“I must congratulate the Pakistan Air Force and the Winter Sports Federation Pakistan for organising such an excellent tournament. I’ve been told I’m the first British High Commissioner to visit the resort in 15 years or so, and I want to continue travelling all around Pakistan as I get to know this wonderful country.”



