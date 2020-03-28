“Ashraf Mayia” appreciates the decision of CM Sindh not to receive Dimorphism charges on April 15 at the port.

CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet take steps to combat corona virus at this time the entire nation will have to unite to fight the Corona virus says CEO/MD Heels, young entrepreneur

Ashraf Mayia CEO/MD of Heels, the leading businessman of the Young Business Leaders and a leading member of the Immunized Business Group, said that the Corona virus epidemic is currently requiring the government to provide even more facilities to importers. They should be exempted from the supply of food items, including imported pulses, pharmaceuticals, and raw materials and other important products. Ashraf Mayia increased the space at the ports by Federal Minister of Naval Affairs Ali Zaidi and Traders decide not to receive dimorphism charges at the port until April 15 He said that the announcement of non-payment of tax on mask, sanitizer etc. is the best practice in the country at present. Due to fear around the world, business situation is worse but there are situations where lockdown is necessary in the country but the decision to keep the port open is correct as food items including pulses, medical equipment The raw material used in the manufacture of medicines comes through the port He said the decision to keep the port open is wise because it is by sea route. He called on Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet to take steps to combat the Corona virus and said that Sindh government should go in the right direction and the Sindh CM’s actions to control the outbreak will yield positive and positive results. Ashraf Mayia has said that the entire nation will have to unite to fight the Corona virus. The whole world is searching for the treatment of the Corona virus, the whole nation should be united to fight Corona What did not appear because people are going out with their families despite the lockdowns and strict guidelines of the government, and every time the caution is needed to avoid Corona, the people across the country should take care of themselves and their families. Stay in your homes for safekeeping so your family can stay safe.

