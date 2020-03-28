Closure of eastern, western borders extended for 2 weeks

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division Dr. Moeed Yusuf has said National Coordination Committee has decided to extend the closure of eastern and western borders of the country for a further period of two weeks from today.

Addressing media briefing along with Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal and Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza in Islamabad today, he said these include borders with Afghanistan, Iran, India and Kartarpur.

Dr Moeed said sea ports will continue operating with enhanced screening facilities.

He said international flights to the country are banned till 4th of next month and there will also be prohibition for flights leaving the country for abroad from tomorrow.

Dr Moeed said arrangements have been made for Pakistanis stranded at various international airports and a batch of Pakistanis from Thailand will reach the country tonight.

He said domestic flights will also remain suspended except from Islamabad to Gilgit.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said twenty five patients of coronavirus in the country have completely recovered from this disease.

He said around 12,218 suspected cases of corona pandemic are in Pakistan while 1,408 of these are confirmed.

Dr Zafar Mirza said 173 cases have been added during the past 24 hours with eleven deaths reported so far.

He said 725 patients have been admitted into various hospitals of the country.

Talking on the occasion, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal said that number of laboratories is being increased across the country including 3 for Sindh, 3 for KP, 2 for Punjab, 2 for AJK and one for Gilgit Baltistan.

He said this figures will reach 50 within 15 to 20 days.

He said that NDMA will recruit 100 laboratory technicians on contract basis for six months to meeting shortage of man power to make functional of such laboratories.



