Karachi: Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, held a press conference at Haseena Moin Hall to announce the upcoming World Culture Festival 2025. The briefing was led by President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah and Minister of Culture and Tourism for Sindh, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah. President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah announced that the World Culture Festival 2025 will commence on October 30 and continue for 39 days until December 7 at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi. He revealed that 141 countries will participate in the festival, including 37 from Africa, 41 from Asia, 36 from Europe, 11 from South America, 13 from North America, and 3 from Oceania. Artists from across the globe will perform at the event. The festival will feature 45 theatre performances, 60 music shows, 25 dance performances, six art exhibitions (featuring 25 international and 30 national artists), 25 training sessions, and 15 talks. More than 1,000 artists, both Pakistani and international, will perform during the festival. Mr Shah stated that through this festival, Pakistan will showcase to the world that it is a peace-loving nation. He thanked the media for portraying a positive image of Sindh and Pakistan globally, saying, The Arts Council is your home; you must present it to the world. He added that preparations for the second edition of the World Culture Festival began last year, and it is set to be the largest cultural festival in the world. Commenting on the current global climate, he said, we will not allow anyone to disrupt peace in the city. Extremist elements must be eliminated because we want to live in harmony. Those who obstruct our happiness should face consequences. He also revealed that over 2,800 films have been received for the festival—an unprecedented number compared to other countries. We even received films from Israeli and Indian filmmakers. Despite political circumstances, we believe artists should not be blamed for their governments’ actions, he said, referring to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.Shah emphasized that the festival is particularly significant in the current global situation, stating that, in the coming days, Karachi will become the nucleus of world culture. He added that following Pakistan’s recent international successes, our importance has increased globally. Europe and the U.S. now view us more positively. We are organizing this festival to promote peace. He acknowledged the full support of the Sindh government, praising Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah for his dedication: We finally have a culture minister who truly supports art and literature. Together, we are also working for Mohenjo Daro and have successfully hosted the Hyderabad and Sukkur ‘Marka e haq’ Music Festivals, which attracted massive audiences. He announced that world-renowned artists, including Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Akbar Khamiso Khan, Mai Dhai, Sanam Marvi, and Akhtar Chanal, will perform at the festival. The program will also include an Images Festival, environmental awareness workshops, and daily film screenings at 4 PM, featuring both short films and feature presentations, with several directors attending in person. Speaking on the occasion, Culture and Tourism Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah said, This is the second edition of the World Culture Festival. Last year, 42 countries participated, while this year, 141 countries are joining us. Visiting artists returned with wonderful memories of Pakistan, spreading its positive image worldwide. He added, Cultural activities never stop in Karachi. Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai spread the message of love and peace 350 years ago, and today, the Arts Council, under the leadership of Ahmed Shah, continues to represent Pakistan’s cultural face to the world. Art and culture unite people and end hatred. He affirmed that the Sindh government is extending full cooperation for the festival, which will also highlight Sindh’s rich cultural heritage for visiting international artists, showing that Pakistan is a peaceful and welcoming nation. Participating countries include Syria, Iraq, Iran, Palestine, Egypt, Italy, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Bahrain, Malaysia, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Cyprus, Myanmar, Singapore, Malta, Kosovo, Belarus, Greece, Finland, Morocco, Japan, Cameroon, Hong Kong, China, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Sudan, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Nigeria, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Somalia, Nepal, Bhutan, Lebanon, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, Thailand, Yemen, Oman, Philippines, Indonesia ,Mozambique, Kenya, Comoros, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Sudan , Algeria, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Angola, Cambodia, Austria, Sweden, Portugal, Norway, Belgium, Spain, Venezuela, Mexico, Panama, Guatemala, Tajikistan, Timor-Leste, Jamaica, Iceland, Luxembourg, Colombia, Trinidad and Tobago, Poland, Bosnia, Ireland, Switzerland, DRC Congo, Djibouti, The Gambia, Lesotho, Mali, Senegal, Chad, Costa Rica, Barbados, Honduras, Belize, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, Paraguay, Hungary, Czech Republic, Solomon Islands, Albania, Togo, Gabon, Kazakhstan, Laos, Jordan, Mongolia, Netherlands, Ukraine, Croatia, Denmark, Serbia, Montenegro, Estonia, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, and Cuba , among others. The World Culture Festival 2025 will run from October 30 to December 7 at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, offering the public mostly free access to a rich program of cultural experiences.

Advertisements