APMSPIDA urged the government not to charge utility bills for three months

KARACHI – Petron in Chief, All Pakistan Motorcycle Spare Parts Importers and Dealers Association (APMSPIDA), Faisal Khalil has urged the federal government to direct utility agencies including power, gas telephone, and water, etc not to charge bills of shops and houses from all traders at lest for three months.

He said that the traders understand it’s not good to open markets because the Carona virus can spread more, we don’t want loans from anyone we want the following very small things urgently.

1. Give a two-month salary to all our labor.

2. Tell all private schools not to take the school/college fees of our children for two months.

3. Give proper equipment s to all doctors and medical staff all over Pakistan.

4. Delay CNIC conditions for one year on purchase and sales from all traders for one year so we can freely do our business

As we know the Government will not open shops but in the meantime, we need the above support. These all should be approved without any delay.

Like this: Like Loading...