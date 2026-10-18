Anthropic Co-Founder Predicts AI Could Boost US Economy to $44 Trillion by 2030

Artificial Intelligence: Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark discusses AI’s potential economic impact and the need for global safeguards.

Artificial intelligence could dramatically expand the US economy by 2030, according to Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark.

He said US economic output could reach $44 trillion by the end of the decade. The projection comes from the company’s internal economic models.

Clark spoke at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Bangkok on Saturday.

He acknowledged that the forecast might sound “very outlandish.” The US economy currently produces about $30 trillion in annual output, according to the figures cited in the report.

However, Clark believes continued AI advances could drive major scientific breakthroughs. He also expects these advances to help create entirely new industries.

“If GDP were to grow this much, then economic doctrine suggests that new industries and inventions would need to have been created to power such a major economic expansion,” Clark said.

Clark Urges Stronger AI Safeguards

Clark stressed the need for international cooperation. He urged world leaders to establish strong regulatory safeguards as AI systems become more capable.

Barcelona Thrash Real Betis 5-2 to Extend Perfect LaLiga Start

His comments reflect growing debate over AI’s economic potential. They also highlight concerns about managing increasingly powerful technologies.

AI could transform several major industries. These include healthcare, biotechnology, manufacturing and scientific research.

However, the scale and timing of these benefits remain uncertain.

TikTok CEO Predicts Scientific Breakthroughs

TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew has also highlighted AI’s potential.

He spoke at the DBS Asia Future Forward Conference in Singapore on Monday. Chew predicted that AI could accelerate scientific discovery over the next two to three years.

He identified physics, biotechnology, chemistry and materials science as areas with significant potential.

“In the next two to three years, we’re going to have a real scientific breakthrough: physics, biotech, chemistry, material science, because of AI. It’s very, very, very possible,” Chew said.

AI Could Reshape Global Economic Growth

Clark and Chew’s remarks reflect growing optimism among technology leaders. They believe AI could reshape the global economy and accelerate innovation.

Supporters expect AI to improve productivity and speed up research. They also anticipate new products, services and business opportunities.

However, rapid economic growth is not guaranteed. The final impact will depend on technological progress and adoption across industries.

Investment and government policies will also play important roles. Effective safeguards may help manage the risks associated with increasingly advanced AI systems.

Follow THE AZB