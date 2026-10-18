Barcelona Thrash Real Betis 5-2 to Extend Perfect LaLiga Start

Barcelona celebrate their 5-2 victory over Real Betis as Lamine Yamal inspires another LaLiga win.

Barcelona continued their dominant start to the LaLiga season with a 5-2 victory over Real Betis on Saturday. The result gave the league leaders nine wins from nine matches and took their goal tally to 39.

Lamine Yamal opened the scoring before Rodri, Gabriel Jesus, Eric Garcia and substitute Dani Olmo added their names to the scoresheet. Real Betis responded through Valentin Gomez and Ez Abde but struggled after losing Facundo Bernal to a straight red card.

Barcelona moved to 27 points, five ahead of Atletico Madrid, who secured a late 1-0 win at Espanyol. Real Betis remained third with 19 points, while Real Madrid sat fourth on 18 before their match against Sevilla on Sunday.

Yamal Leads Barcelona’s Attacking Show

Barcelona took the lead in the 10th minute when Yamal cut inside from the right and curled a left-footed shot into the top corner.

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Real Betis equalised in the 27th minute. Pablo Fornals collected a rebound and delivered a cross into the penalty area. Gomez rose above the defence to head past goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Barcelona regained the advantage four minutes before half-time. Spain international Rodri powered a header into the net from Fermin Lopez’s corner.

Betis briefly thought they had equalised again through Gio Lo Celso’s spectacular volley. However, the referee disallowed the goal after Cucho Hernandez was judged to have handled the ball earlier in the move.

Gabriel Jesus and Eric Garcia Extend the Lead

Gabriel Jesus, who joined Barcelona from Arsenal during the close season, had an early second-half goal ruled out for offside.

He found the net in the 51st minute instead. Yamal drove down the right flank and squared the ball for the Brazilian, who finished from inside the penalty area.

Betis responded almost immediately. Abde finished a counterattack with a low shot inside the right post to make it 3-2.

However, the hosts’ hopes suffered a major setback when Bernal received a straight red card after a confrontation with Yamal. The Barcelona winger was booked for his involvement in the incident.

Barcelona capitalised on their numerical advantage in the 63rd minute. Goalkeeper Alvaro Valles failed to control Yamal’s free kick. Pau Cubarsi then headed the loose ball across goal, allowing Garcia to tap it in.

Olmo completed the scoring in the 81st minute. He curled a right-footed shot into the top corner from outside the penalty area to seal Barcelona’s 5-2 victory.

Atletico Madrid Secure Late Victory

Atletico Madrid also claimed three points with a narrow 1-0 win away to Espanyol.

The match remained tight, with both teams striking the woodwork during a tactical contest.

Atletico finally broke through in the 89th minute. Substitute Julian Alvarez surged down the left and delivered a pass to fellow substitute Alex Baena, who fired a powerful shot into the top corner.

The victory kept Atletico five points behind Barcelona in the standings.

Barcelona’s latest win strengthened their position at the top of LaLiga. Their attacking form has also produced 39 goals in nine league matches.

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