An effective platform for women’s empowerment; Sameera Khan Former Deputy Convener in women empowerment at (FPCCI)/ CEO Sam Khan Traders &Designer

For many people the choice of “women at work” as a topic for discussion may pose an issue in itself; what area the particular reasons for focusing on the problem of women? Women have always worked, whether it be in maintaining the home and family. Sameera Khan Former Deputy Convener in women empowerment & development at Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)/ CEO Sam Khan Traders & Designer is a very devoted lady and hardworking, struggling woman in architecture industry. I had started my career as an Architecture and Planning. She got his graduation degree form PECHS Collage after that she got Master degree form Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture. She got specialised diploma in Architecture Detailing and Planning, and all these diploma are obtained from the Universities of UK, Norway, Germany and Rome. She also got specialised in Interior Designing. She started his profession worked in heritage, a practical example of heritage expertise is the renovation of including the Governor’s House, Karachi State Guest House, Chamba House decorating and designing. The main project of them all has been Karachi State Guest House, which was completed in a span of two years and has received national and international recognition. Now days it hold favorite place for Prime Minister of Pakistan because of it interior decorating. The former President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain used it as his residence.

“Youngest Entrepreneur Award”

Sameera Khan Former Deputy Convener (FPCCI)/ CEO Sam Khan Traders & Designer with Dr. Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan

Sameera Khan Former Deputy Convener (FPCCI)/ CEO Sam Khan Traders & Designer with Imran Ismail,Governor of Sindh

Sameera Khan Former Deputy Convener (FPCCI)/ CEO Sam Khan Traders & Designerwith Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister: Local Government, Forest, Religious Affairs, Information, Housing & Town Planning Member: Business Advisory Committee

Sameera Khan Former Deputy Convener (FPCCI)/ CEO Sam Khan Traders & Designer with Faryal Talpur

Sameera Khan Former Deputy Convener (FPCCI)/ CEO Sam Khan Traders & Designer with Syed Turab Shah Founder President USPAK-TDC





She was also honored with several awards, including the “Youngest Entrepreneur Award” on the occasion of United Nations on Women’s Day and in the heritage sector, United Nations nominated for the award for two years on Woman’s Day. In addition, she also received several awards from Sindh Government.

Sameera Khan Former Deputy Convener in Women Empowerment & Development at Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)/ CEO Sam Khan Traders & Designer, “An effective platform for women’s empowerment because there is a lot of potential in our women, but there is a shortage of opportunities for them,” she said.

Sameera Khan Former Deputy Convener in Women Empowerment & Development at Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)/ CEO Sam Khan Traders & Designer, said. “Women are playing a significant role in every sector of Pakistan and internationally”

She also worked with the Diplomats and the Consul General to bring a positive image of Pakistan to the world. At the moment, she is working on several projects which are still in progress, including government and semi-government projects. She work on projects with the Pakistan Army as a volunteer.

Favorite Quote

“Architecture is the learned game, correct and magnificent, of forms assembled in the light.”

May Allah keep me steadfast so that I can do my part in the development and prosperity of the country.

Like this: Like Loading...