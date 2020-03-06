ISLAMABAD – AlifKitab Publications, writer Umera Ahmed’s publication house, has published the healthy lifestyle book ‘It’s Not a Diet, It’s a Lifestyle’ by the UK registered dietitian and health enthusiast, Fareeha Jay.

A graduate from the University of Plymouth, England, Fareeha Jay believes there’s far more to a healthy lifestyle than counting calories and how many steps you walked in a day. She cuts through the noise surrounding fitness stereotypes, explaining the intricacies of nutrition and how to follow a healthy eating lifestyle in plain English.





Talking about her new book, the author explained,

“With the ever-growing trend of promoting quick resulting fad diets, I wanted to take a step back and provide people with easy-to-follow strategies on developing healthy eating habits.”

Fareeha Jay provides some practical tips and an honest, rational approach that aims to empower you to create mindful habits that will transform the way you perceive food and health—and help you lose weight for good.

About Fareeha Jay

Fareeha Jay graduated in 2002 with a Masters in Anthropology from Quaid-I-Azam University in Pakistan. She worked for various organizations as an Anthropologist in Pakistan before immigrating to the United Kingdom in 2004. In the UK, she started working in a health-based organization as a Community Development Officer. Experiencing this change made her embark on a career as a dietitian, where she could bring about a positive change in people’s lives. Hence she did a degree and is now registered with the Health and Care Professions Council in the UK. Her motto is simple “It’s not a diet but a lifestyle Change”.

